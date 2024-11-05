Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 49,501.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,664,000 after buying an additional 388,090 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 1,359.6% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,813,000 after purchasing an additional 86,932 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,493,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 990.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 1,091.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,955.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,955.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 13,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.38, for a total value of $6,920,468.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,930 shares in the company, valued at $196,971,533.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.33.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $480.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.85 and a 200-day moving average of $476.00. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.55 and a 52-week high of $552.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.98 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

