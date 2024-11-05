State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 12,675 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,612,000. Busey Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,843.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,634. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $650,843.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL stock opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $94.28.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

