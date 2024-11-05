Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 545 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,575,000 after buying an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 252.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 106,652 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

