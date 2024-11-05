Guided Therapeutics (GTHP) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) is one of 78 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Guided Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 -$3.49 million -5.33 Guided Therapeutics Competitors $991.32 million $83.13 million 9.81

Guided Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics. Guided Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 16.35, indicating that their average share price is 1,535% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.23% Guided Therapeutics Competitors -299.08% -83.96% -27.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Guided Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics Competitors 287 826 2137 109 2.62

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2,855.87%. Given Guided Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guided Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Guided Therapeutics rivals beat Guided Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

