Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 85.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 74.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.5 %

GL opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.37.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

