Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Match Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,966,000 after buying an additional 416,140 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Match Group by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 83,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Match Group by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 118,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $42.42.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

