Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after buying an additional 915,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $28.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.