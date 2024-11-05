Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Omnicell by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -124.38, a P/E/G ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

