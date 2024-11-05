Reviewing PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

PubMatic has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PubMatic and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 7.08% 6.92% 3.07% Viant Technology -0.33% -7.39% -5.05%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $282.25 million 2.52 $8.88 million $0.36 39.86 Viant Technology $222.93 million 3.39 -$3.44 million ($0.05) -239.00

This table compares PubMatic and Viant Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PubMatic has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PubMatic and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 3 4 0 2.57 Viant Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

PubMatic presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.34%. Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.09%. Given PubMatic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of PubMatic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Viant Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of PubMatic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Viant Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PubMatic beats Viant Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc., a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers. The company also provides solutions, including OpenWrap, a header bidding solution; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics; Connect, a solution that provides additional data and insights to publishers and buyers; Activate, which allows buyers to execute direct deals on its platform across publisher inventory; Convert, a commerce media solution; and Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and Direct Access, a path optimization program. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; and self-service platform that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies, as well as marketers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.