Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $130,024.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $11,767,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $109.58. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

