Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 653 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mosaic

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.