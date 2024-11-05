891 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $582,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,360.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JACK opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $958.21 million, a P/E ratio of -25.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.17.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.14. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.44%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

