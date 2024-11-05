Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 16.43%.

Encompass Health announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.