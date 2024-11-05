Critical Review: Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPEF) and Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) and Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPEF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Albemarle pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Fuchs pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Albemarle pays out -34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fuchs pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Albemarle has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Albemarle is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Albemarle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Fuchs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Albemarle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albemarle 1 15 7 0 2.26 Fuchs 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Albemarle and Fuchs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Albemarle currently has a consensus price target of $117.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. Given Albemarle’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Albemarle is more favorable than Fuchs.

Profitability

This table compares Albemarle and Fuchs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albemarle -6.72% 6.38% 3.31% Fuchs N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Albemarle and Fuchs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albemarle $9.62 billion 1.23 $1.57 billion ($4.73) -21.26 Fuchs N/A N/A N/A $3.08 10.69

Albemarle has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs. Albemarle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fuchs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Albemarle beats Fuchs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services. The Specialties segment provides bromine-based specialty chemicals, including elemental bromine, alkyl and inorganic bromides, brominated powdered activated carbon, and other bromine fine chemicals; lithium specialties, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride; develops and manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications that include airbag initiators. The Ketjen segment offers clean fuels technologies (CFT), which is composed of hydroprocessing catalysts (HPC) together with isomerization and akylation catalysts; fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts and additives; and performance catalyst solutions (PCS), which is composed of organometallics and curatives. The company serves the energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, and crop protection markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Fuchs

(Get Free Report)

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, fluids and industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, multi-purpose/long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, and greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants consisting of cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain lubrication, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. The company was formerly known as Fuchs Petrolub SE and changed its name to Fuchs SE in July 2023. Fuchs SE was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.