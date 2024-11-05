DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 34.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WD-40

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total value of $205,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,563.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC stock opened at $267.65 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $211.03 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.11.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

