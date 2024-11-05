Reviewing Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) & Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Indonesia Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 6 8 1 2.67

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $99.92, indicating a potential upside of 22.66%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Chesapeake Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $3.53 million 12.34 -$2.64 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $4.90 billion 2.18 $2.42 billion $7.42 10.98

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy 8.68% 4.00% 2.99%

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering approximately an area of 258 square kilometers located in the Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering approximately an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located in the onshore of West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. As of December 31, 2023, the company owns a portfolio of onshore U.S. unconventional natural gas assets, including interests in approximately 5,000 natural gas wells. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

