Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,965 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,879,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,019,000 after purchasing an additional 402,329 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,995,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,411 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

