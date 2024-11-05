DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $44,000 Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 984.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 132.6% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.82.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SAM opened at $296.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $371.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Further Reading

