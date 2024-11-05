Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 591.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,069 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $41,475,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,489,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,016 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 377,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 58,332 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.13%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

