Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000.

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

