General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in General Mills by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,563 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in General Mills by 6,140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 945,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 930,271 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $36,177,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

General Mills stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.