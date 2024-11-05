New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,791 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:SEE opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

