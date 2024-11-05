Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 1,161 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 85,052 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 388,064 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $964.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

