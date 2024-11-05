New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 20,334 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of MarketAxess worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.1 %

MKTX stock opened at $287.60 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.08.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.30.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

