Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 71,797 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,553,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,035,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 24.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 17.6% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 378,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.26. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

