Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 630.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ PSCM opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $83.31.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.
