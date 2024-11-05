New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 139,656 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 587,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139,656 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Embraer were worth $20,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,458,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

