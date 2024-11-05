Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Converge Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$44,684.31. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at C$3.07 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$6.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$651.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$645.18 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6884058 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.50%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Articles

