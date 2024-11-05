Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

