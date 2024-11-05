New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,428 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $21,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $89.75 and a 1-year high of $214.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $8,090,059. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

