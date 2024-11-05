Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $247,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 115,117,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,151,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,170 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,645.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after buying an additional 274,752 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,508,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 225.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 144,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4,754.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 105,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $101.31.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.