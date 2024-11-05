Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRPM. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth about $231,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GRPM stock opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $123.94. The stock has a market cap of $401.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average of $115.77.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

