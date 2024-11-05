Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $164,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.49. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

