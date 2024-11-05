Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

