4,642 Shares in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,712,000.
iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
IXP opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $308.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81.
About iShares Global Comm Services ETF
The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.
