Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $414,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.