New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $21,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 190.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $387.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $241.95 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.85.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

