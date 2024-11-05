Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 1,422 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,584 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,588,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,315,000 after purchasing an additional 148,476 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,672 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 191,636 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,368,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

