New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,600 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Herc were worth $21,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 650.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 27.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 704.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.25.

Herc Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Herc stock opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.57. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.54 and a 12-month high of $214.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $810,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,424.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,880 shares of company stock worth $3,342,960. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

