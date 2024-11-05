Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 0.2 %

Hubbell stock opened at $424.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.04. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $274.42 and a 12 month high of $461.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.38.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.