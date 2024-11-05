Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Decreased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

