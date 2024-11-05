New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.02 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Lincoln Electric worth $21,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.0% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,747,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,210,000 after buying an additional 891,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,129,000 after buying an additional 121,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 18,413.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,592,000 after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LECO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.67.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LECO stock opened at $198.80 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.51 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.81 and its 200-day moving average is $198.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $983.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.