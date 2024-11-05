New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,960 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,960 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Crocs worth $22,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Crocs by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.