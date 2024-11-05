RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CAO Michael J. Laroche Sells 3,615 Shares

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $459,611.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,315.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM International stock opened at $127.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average is $116.13.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPM International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in RPM International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in RPM International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.