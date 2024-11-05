Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AXTA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.3 %
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
