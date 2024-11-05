Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.62, for a total transaction of $408,759.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,828,236.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $211.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $222.30.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 9,997.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after buying an additional 278,529 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after buying an additional 225,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 178,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

