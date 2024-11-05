Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.62, for a total transaction of $408,759.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,828,236.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Paycom Software Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $211.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $222.30.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 9,997.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after buying an additional 278,529 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after buying an additional 225,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 178,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
