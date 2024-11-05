QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin Sells 1,901 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 1,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

