Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 4,512 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,383,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00.
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Dana Wagner sold 1,248 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $81,793.92.
- On Monday, September 30th, Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41.
Twilio Price Performance
Shares of TWLO opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $88.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.55.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Twilio
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.