Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Dana Wagner Sells 4,512 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $360,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,383,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,840.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Dana Wagner sold 1,248 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $81,793.92.

On Monday, September 30th, Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17.

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41.

Shares of TWLO opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $88.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 736.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,391 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.0% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 258.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after buying an additional 630,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 286.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after buying an additional 531,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $31,745,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

