George Mcconnell Daniel Sells 4,781 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.80, for a total value of C$252,436.80.

Shares of North West stock opened at C$53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The North West Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$34.77 and a 52-week high of C$53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.45.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

