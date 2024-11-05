AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $200.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.86.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AME opened at $179.92 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after purchasing an additional 926,657 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,526,000 after purchasing an additional 703,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,188,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

